AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|56
|33
|17
|3
|3
|72
|166
|145
|Hartford
|55
|30
|14
|6
|5
|71
|160
|152
|Providence
|55
|31
|18
|3
|3
|68
|173
|143
|Charlotte
|53
|30
|19
|4
|0
|64
|180
|148
|Springfield
|56
|30
|24
|2
|0
|62
|179
|170
|WB/Scranton
|56
|27
|21
|3
|5
|62
|147
|166
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|23
|25
|2
|6
|54
|143
|160
|Bridgeport
|56
|19
|30
|5
|2
|45
|127
|184
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|56
|35
|16
|4
|1
|75
|211
|175
|Rochester
|55
|30
|17
|4
|4
|68
|161
|151
|Utica
|54
|29
|20
|3
|2
|63
|189
|169
|Syracuse
|57
|26
|22
|4
|5
|61
|187
|198
|Binghamton
|55
|27
|24
|4
|0
|58
|159
|168
|Laval
|56
|25
|23
|5
|3
|58
|159
|172
|Toronto
|54
|26
|23
|3
|2
|57
|181
|180
|Cleveland
|55
|24
|26
|3
|2
|53
|148
|164
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|56
|37
|12
|4
|3
|81
|189
|124
|Iowa
|56
|34
|16
|3
|3
|74
|178
|152
|Grand Rapids
|57
|26
|24
|3
|4
|59
|162
|177
|Chicago
|55
|26
|24
|3
|2
|57
|141
|154
|Rockford
|57
|26
|28
|1
|2
|55
|142
|172
|San Antonio
|54
|21
|21
|7
|5
|54
|144
|163
|Texas
|54
|24
|25
|2
|3
|53
|146
|167
|Manitoba
|57
|24
|32
|1
|0
|49
|147
|179
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|50
|29
|14
|4
|3
|65
|182
|151
|Tucson
|51
|31
|17
|1
|2
|65
|175
|144
|Colorado
|50
|30
|16
|3
|1
|64
|169
|150
|San Diego
|50
|26
|17
|5
|2
|59
|167
|145
|Ontario
|52
|26
|20
|5
|1
|58
|151
|184
|Bakersfield
|52
|20
|25
|5
|2
|47
|153
|191
|San Jose
|48
|17
|26
|3
|2
|39
|155
|173
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Laval 2, Toronto 1
Belleville 5, Manitoba 4
Hershey 5, Bridgeport 4
Milwaukee 7, Rockford 2
San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 2, Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3
Charlotte 6, Binghamton 3
Cleveland 3, Rochester 2
Providence 7, Springfield 4
Iowa 4, Texas 0
Stockton 4, Tucson 1
Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4
San Diego 6, San Jose 3
Sunday’s Games
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1
Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1
Chicago 5, Rockford 1
San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 1
Springfield 3, Syracuse 2
San Jose 5, Ontario 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
