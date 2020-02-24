AHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 56 33 17 3 3 72 166 145 Hartford 55 30 14 6 5 71 160 152 Providence 55 31 18 3 3 68 173 143 Charlotte 53 30 19 4 0 64 180 148 Springfield 56 30 24 2 0 62 179 170 WB/Scranton 56 27 21 3 5 62 147 166 Lehigh Valley 56 23 25 2 6 54 143 160 Bridgeport 56 19 30 5 2 45 127 184

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 56 35 16 4 1 75 211 175 Rochester 55 30 17 4 4 68 161 151 Utica 54 29 20 3 2 63 189 169 Syracuse 57 26 22 4 5 61 187 198 Binghamton 55 27 24 4 0 58 159 168 Laval 56 25 23 5 3 58 159 172 Toronto 54 26 23 3 2 57 181 180 Cleveland 55 24 26 3 2 53 148 164

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 56 37 12 4 3 81 189 124 Iowa 56 34 16 3 3 74 178 152 Grand Rapids 57 26 24 3 4 59 162 177 Chicago 55 26 24 3 2 57 141 154 Rockford 57 26 28 1 2 55 142 172 San Antonio 54 21 21 7 5 54 144 163 Texas 54 24 25 2 3 53 146 167 Manitoba 57 24 32 1 0 49 147 179

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 50 29 14 4 3 65 182 151 Tucson 51 31 17 1 2 65 175 144 Colorado 50 30 16 3 1 64 169 150 San Diego 50 26 17 5 2 59 167 145 Ontario 52 26 20 5 1 58 151 184 Bakersfield 52 20 25 5 2 47 153 191 San Jose 48 17 26 3 2 39 155 173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 1

Providence 2, WB/Scranton 1

Chicago 5, Rockford 1

San Antonio 2, Grand Rapids 1

Springfield 3, Syracuse 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

