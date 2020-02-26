Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 26, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 57 34 17 3 3 74 172 146
Hartford 55 30 14 6 5 71 160 152
Providence 56 32 18 3 3 70 179 145
Charlotte 54 30 20 4 0 64 181 154
Springfield 56 30 24 2 0 62 179 170
WB/Scranton 57 27 22 3 5 62 149 172
Lehigh Valley 56 23 25 2 6 54 143 160
Bridgeport 56 19 30 5 2 45 127 184

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 57 35 17 4 1 75 212 179
Rochester 56 30 17 4 5 69 163 154
Utica 55 30 20 3 2 65 192 171
Syracuse 57 26 22 4 5 61 187 198
Laval 57 26 23 5 3 60 163 173
Toronto 55 27 23 3 2 59 185 183
Binghamton 55 27 24 4 0 58 159 168
Cleveland 56 24 26 4 2 54 151 168

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 57 37 12 5 3 82 193 129
Iowa 57 35 16 3 3 76 183 154
Grand Rapids 57 26 24 3 4 59 162 177
Chicago 56 26 25 3 2 57 143 159
Rockford 58 27 28 1 2 57 145 174
San Antonio 55 22 21 7 5 56 149 167
Texas 55 24 25 2 4 54 148 170
Manitoba 57 24 32 1 0 49 147 179

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 50 29 14 4 3 65 182 151
Tucson 51 31 17 1 2 65 175 144
Colorado 50 30 16 3 1 64 169 150
San Diego 50 26 17 5 2 59 167 145
Ontario 52 26 20 5 1 58 151 184
Bakersfield 52 20 25 5 2 47 153 191
San Jose 48 17 26 3 2 39 155 173

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Hershey 6, Charlotte 1

Iowa 5, Chicago 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Cleveland 3

Laval 4, Belleville 1

Providence 6, WB/Scranton 2

Utica 3, Rochester 2

Rockford 3, Texas 2

San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4

San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

