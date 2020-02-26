AHL Glance

All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|57
|34
|17
|3
|3
|74
|172
|146
|Hartford
|55
|30
|14
|6
|5
|71
|160
|152
|Providence
|56
|32
|18
|3
|3
|70
|179
|145
|Charlotte
|54
|30
|20
|4
|0
|64
|181
|154
|Springfield
|56
|30
|24
|2
|0
|62
|179
|170
|WB/Scranton
|57
|27
|22
|3
|5
|62
|149
|172
|Lehigh Valley
|56
|23
|25
|2
|6
|54
|143
|160
|Bridgeport
|56
|19
|30
|5
|2
|45
|127
|184
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|57
|35
|17
|4
|1
|75
|212
|179
|Rochester
|56
|30
|17
|4
|5
|69
|163
|154
|Utica
|55
|30
|20
|3
|2
|65
|192
|171
|Syracuse
|57
|26
|22
|4
|5
|61
|187
|198
|Laval
|57
|26
|23
|5
|3
|60
|163
|173
|Toronto
|55
|27
|23
|3
|2
|59
|185
|183
|Binghamton
|55
|27
|24
|4
|0
|58
|159
|168
|Cleveland
|56
|24
|26
|4
|2
|54
|151
|168
Western Conference
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|57
|37
|12
|5
|3
|82
|193
|129
|Iowa
|57
|35
|16
|3
|3
|76
|183
|154
|Grand Rapids
|57
|26
|24
|3
|4
|59
|162
|177
|Chicago
|56
|26
|25
|3
|2
|57
|143
|159
|Rockford
|58
|27
|28
|1
|2
|57
|145
|174
|San Antonio
|55
|22
|21
|7
|5
|56
|149
|167
|Texas
|55
|24
|25
|2
|4
|54
|148
|170
|Manitoba
|57
|24
|32
|1
|0
|49
|147
|179
Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|50
|29
|14
|4
|3
|65
|182
|151
|Tucson
|51
|31
|17
|1
|2
|65
|175
|144
|Colorado
|50
|30
|16
|3
|1
|64
|169
|150
|San Diego
|50
|26
|17
|5
|2
|59
|167
|145
|Ontario
|52
|26
|20
|5
|1
|58
|151
|184
|Bakersfield
|52
|20
|25
|5
|2
|47
|153
|191
|San Jose
|48
|17
|26
|3
|2
|39
|155
|173
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hershey 6, Charlotte 1
Iowa 5, Chicago 2
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 4, Cleveland 3
Laval 4, Belleville 1
Providence 6, WB/Scranton 2
Utica 3, Rochester 2
Rockford 3, Texas 2
San Antonio 5, Milwaukee 4
San Diego at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
