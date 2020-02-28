Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 28, 2020 10:09 am
 
All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 57 34 17 3 3 74 172 146
Hartford 56 30 15 6 5 71 163 157
Providence 56 32 18 3 3 70 179 145
Charlotte 55 30 21 4 0 64 184 159
Springfield 57 30 25 2 0 62 182 176
WB/Scranton 58 27 23 3 5 62 152 176
Lehigh Valley 57 24 25 2 6 56 148 163
Bridgeport 57 20 30 5 2 47 133 187

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 58 36 17 4 1 77 217 180
Rochester 57 31 17 4 5 71 167 156
Utica 56 31 20 3 2 67 199 174
Syracuse 58 27 22 4 5 63 191 201
Binghamton 56 28 24 4 0 60 164 171
Laval 58 26 24 5 3 60 165 177
Toronto 56 27 24 3 2 59 188 190
Cleveland 57 24 27 4 2 54 152 173

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 57 37 12 5 3 82 193 129
Iowa 57 35 16 3 3 76 183 154
Grand Rapids 58 26 25 3 4 59 164 181
Rockford 59 28 28 1 2 59 150 178
San Antonio 56 23 21 7 5 58 153 169
Chicago 56 26 25 3 2 57 143 159
Texas 56 24 26 2 4 54 152 175
Manitoba 57 24 32 1 0 49 147 179

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 52 32 17 1 2 67 179 145
Stockton 50 29 14 4 3 65 182 151
Colorado 50 30 16 3 1 64 169 150
Ontario 53 27 20 5 1 60 155 186
San Diego 51 26 18 5 2 59 168 149
Bakersfield 52 20 25 5 2 47 153 191
San Jose 49 17 27 3 2 39 157 177

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Utica 7, Toronto 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 3

Bridgeport 6, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Rockford 5, Texas 4

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

