AHL Glance

AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|57
|34
|17
|3
|3
|74
|172
|146
|Hartford
|56
|30
|15
|6
|5
|71
|163
|157
|Providence
|56
|32
|18
|3
|3
|70
|179
|145
|Charlotte
|55
|30
|21
|4
|0
|64
|184
|159
|Springfield
|57
|30
|25
|2
|0
|62
|182
|176
|WB/Scranton
|58
|27
|23
|3
|5
|62
|152
|176
|Lehigh Valley
|57
|24
|25
|2
|6
|56
|148
|163
|Bridgeport
|57
|20
|30
|5
|2
|47
|133
|187
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|58
|36
|17
|4
|1
|77
|217
|180
|Rochester
|57
|31
|17
|4
|5
|71
|167
|156
|Utica
|56
|31
|20
|3
|2
|67
|199
|174
|Syracuse
|58
|27
|22
|4
|5
|63
|191
|201
|Binghamton
|56
|28
|24
|4
|0
|60
|164
|171
|Laval
|58
|26
|24
|5
|3
|60
|165
|177
|Toronto
|56
|27
|24
|3
|2
|59
|188
|190
|Cleveland
|57
|24
|27
|4
|2
|54
|152
|173
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|57
|37
|12
|5
|3
|82
|193
|129
|Iowa
|57
|35
|16
|3
|3
|76
|183
|154
|Grand Rapids
|58
|26
|25
|3
|4
|59
|164
|181
|Rockford
|59
|28
|28
|1
|2
|59
|150
|178
|San Antonio
|56
|23
|21
|7
|5
|58
|153
|169
|Chicago
|56
|26
|25
|3
|2
|57
|143
|159
|Texas
|56
|24
|26
|2
|4
|54
|152
|175
|Manitoba
|57
|24
|32
|1
|0
|49
|147
|179
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|52
|32
|17
|1
|2
|67
|179
|145
|Stockton
|50
|29
|14
|4
|3
|65
|182
|151
|Colorado
|50
|30
|16
|3
|1
|64
|169
|150
|Ontario
|53
|27
|20
|5
|1
|60
|155
|186
|San Diego
|51
|26
|18
|5
|2
|59
|168
|149
|Bakersfield
|52
|20
|25
|5
|2
|47
|153
|191
|San Jose
|49
|17
|27
|3
|2
|39
|157
|177
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Belleville 5, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Utica 7, Toronto 3
Binghamton 5, Hartford 3
Bridgeport 6, Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3
Rochester 4, Laval 2
Rockford 5, Texas 4
San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 2
Iowa at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Iowa at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
