AHL Glance

All Times EST
AHL Eastern Conference
AHL Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|58
|35
|17
|3
|3
|76
|177
|147
|Hartford
|57
|31
|15
|6
|5
|73
|166
|158
|Providence
|57
|33
|18
|3
|3
|72
|182
|146
|Charlotte
|56
|31
|21
|4
|0
|66
|188
|161
|Springfield
|58
|30
|26
|2
|0
|62
|183
|179
|WB/Scranton
|59
|27
|24
|3
|5
|62
|153
|181
|Lehigh Valley
|58
|24
|26
|2
|6
|56
|150
|167
|Bridgeport
|58
|20
|31
|5
|2
|47
|134
|190
AHL North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Belleville
|59
|37
|17
|4
|1
|79
|221
|181
|Rochester
|58
|31
|18
|4
|5
|71
|169
|160
|Utica
|57
|31
|21
|3
|2
|67
|201
|179
|Syracuse
|59
|28
|22
|4
|5
|65
|195
|203
|Binghamton
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|169
|175
|Laval
|59
|27
|24
|5
|3
|62
|170
|179
|Toronto
|57
|27
|25
|3
|2
|59
|192
|195
|Cleveland
|58
|24
|28
|4
|2
|54
|153
|177
AHL Western Conference
AHL Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|58
|38
|12
|5
|3
|84
|197
|131
|Iowa
|58
|36
|16
|3
|3
|78
|185
|154
|Grand Rapids
|59
|26
|26
|3
|4
|59
|166
|185
|Rockford
|59
|28
|28
|1
|2
|59
|150
|178
|San Antonio
|56
|23
|21
|7
|5
|58
|153
|169
|Chicago
|57
|26
|25
|4
|2
|58
|145
|162
|Texas
|57
|25
|26
|2
|4
|56
|156
|177
|Manitoba
|58
|25
|32
|1
|0
|51
|150
|181
AHL Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|53
|32
|18
|1
|2
|67
|183
|153
|Stockton
|52
|29
|16
|4
|3
|65
|184
|157
|Colorado
|51
|30
|17
|3
|1
|64
|171
|154
|Ontario
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|165
|191
|San Diego
|53
|28
|18
|5
|2
|63
|176
|154
|Bakersfield
|53
|20
|25
|5
|3
|48
|154
|193
|San Jose
|50
|17
|27
|4
|2
|40
|160
|181
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Belleville 5, Cleveland 1
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3
Utica 7, Toronto 3
Binghamton 5, Hartford 3
Bridgeport 6, Springfield 3
Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3
Rochester 4, Laval 2
Rockford 5, Texas 4
San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 2
Ontario 8, Tucson 4
San Diego 4, Stockton 2
Saturday’s Games
Belleville 4, Cleveland 1
Manitoba 3, Chicago 2
Binghamton 5, Toronto 4
San Diego 4, San Jose 3
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1
Laval 5, Utica 2
Syracuse 4, Rochester 2
Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 3, Springfield 1
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2
Iowa 2, Stockton 0
Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1
Milwaukee 4, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Iowa at San Jose, 2 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.