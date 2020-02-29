Listen Live Sports

AHL Glance

February 29, 2020 10:09 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 58 35 17 3 3 76 177 147
Hartford 57 31 15 6 5 73 166 158
Providence 57 33 18 3 3 72 182 146
Charlotte 56 31 21 4 0 66 188 161
Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179
WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181
Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167
Bridgeport 58 20 31 5 2 47 134 190

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 59 37 17 4 1 79 221 181
Rochester 58 31 18 4 5 71 169 160
Utica 57 31 21 3 2 67 201 179
Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203
Binghamton 57 29 24 4 0 62 169 175
Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179
Toronto 57 27 25 3 2 59 192 195
Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 58 38 12 5 3 84 197 131
Iowa 58 36 16 3 3 78 185 154
Grand Rapids 59 26 26 3 4 59 166 185
Rockford 59 28 28 1 2 59 150 178
San Antonio 56 23 21 7 5 58 153 169
Chicago 57 26 25 4 2 58 145 162
Texas 57 25 26 2 4 56 156 177
Manitoba 58 25 32 1 0 51 150 181

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tucson 53 32 18 1 2 67 183 153
Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157
Colorado 51 30 17 3 1 64 171 154
Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191
San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154
Bakersfield 53 20 25 5 3 48 154 193
San Jose 50 17 27 4 2 40 160 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Utica 7, Toronto 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 3

Bridgeport 6, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Rockford 5, Texas 4

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 8, Tucson 4

San Diego 4, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 4, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Binghamton 5, Toronto 4

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 5, Utica 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 3, Springfield 1

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 2, Stockton 0

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

