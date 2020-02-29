AHL Glance

All Times EST

AHL Eastern Conference

AHL Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 58 35 17 3 3 76 177 147 Hartford 57 31 15 6 5 73 166 158 Providence 57 33 18 3 3 72 182 146 Charlotte 56 31 21 4 0 66 188 161 Springfield 58 30 26 2 0 62 183 179 WB/Scranton 59 27 24 3 5 62 153 181 Lehigh Valley 58 24 26 2 6 56 150 167 Bridgeport 58 20 31 5 2 47 134 190

AHL North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Belleville 59 37 17 4 1 79 221 181 Rochester 58 31 18 4 5 71 169 160 Utica 57 31 21 3 2 67 201 179 Syracuse 59 28 22 4 5 65 195 203 Binghamton 57 29 24 4 0 62 169 175 Laval 59 27 24 5 3 62 170 179 Toronto 57 27 25 3 2 59 192 195 Cleveland 58 24 28 4 2 54 153 177

AHL Western Conference

AHL Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 58 38 12 5 3 84 197 131 Iowa 58 36 16 3 3 78 185 154 Grand Rapids 59 26 26 3 4 59 166 185 Rockford 59 28 28 1 2 59 150 178 San Antonio 56 23 21 7 5 58 153 169 Chicago 57 26 25 4 2 58 145 162 Texas 57 25 26 2 4 56 156 177 Manitoba 58 25 32 1 0 51 150 181

AHL Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 53 32 18 1 2 67 183 153 Stockton 52 29 16 4 3 65 184 157 Colorado 51 30 17 3 1 64 171 154 Ontario 55 29 20 5 1 64 165 191 San Diego 53 28 18 5 2 63 176 154 Bakersfield 53 20 25 5 3 48 154 193 San Jose 50 17 27 4 2 40 160 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Belleville 5, Cleveland 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3

Utica 7, Toronto 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 3

Bridgeport 6, Springfield 3

Lehigh Valley 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 4, Laval 2

Rockford 5, Texas 4

San Antonio 4, Grand Rapids 2

Ontario 8, Tucson 4

San Diego 4, Stockton 2

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 4, Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3, Chicago 2

Binghamton 5, Toronto 4

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 5, Utica 2

Syracuse 4, Rochester 2

Charlotte 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 3, Springfield 1

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 2, Stockton 0

Ontario 2, Bakersfield 1

Milwaukee 4, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Bridgeport, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at San Jose, 2 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

