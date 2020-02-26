Listen Live Sports

Air Force 60, New Mexico 58

February 26, 2020 10:51 pm
 
NEW MEXICO (17-13)

Manigault 2-7 2-2 6, Lyle 6-11 1-4 18, Martin 1-7 1-2 3, V.Jackson 5-15 2-2 16, Maluach 2-6 3-3 7, Arroyo 1-3 0-0 2, Wegscheider 3-4 0-0 6, McGee 0-3 0-0 0, Kuac 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 9-13 58.

AIR FORCE (11-18)

Scottie 7-13 0-0 16, Swan 6-8 1-2 14, Morris 4-9 0-0 11, Tomes 3-7 1-2 10, Walker 0-7 0-0 0, Brown 2-4 1-2 6, Joyce 0-5 1-2 1, Akaya 1-3 0-0 2, Taylor 0-1 0-0 0, Van Soelen 0-2 0-0 0, Kinrade 0-0 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 4-8 60.

Halftime_New Mexico 33-28. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 9-28 (Lyle 5-10, V.Jackson 4-11, Maluach 0-1, Wegscheider 0-1, Martin 0-2, McGee 0-3), Air Force 10-25 (Morris 3-5, Tomes 3-6, Scottie 2-3, Brown 1-2, Swan 1-2, Murphy 0-1, Joyce 0-3, Walker 0-3). Rebounds_New Mexico 31 (Lyle 8), Air Force 36 (Swan 11). Assists_New Mexico 12 (Lyle 6), Air Force 20 (Walker 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico 9, Air Force 14. A_1,925 (5,858).

