Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Air Force 95, San Jose St. 86

February 15, 2020 4:07 pm
 
< a min read
      

SAN JOSE ST. (7-19)

Anigwe 2-5 0-0 4, Hammonds 2-10 3-4 9, Ivey 4-10 0-0 10, Washington 12-18 3-3 31, Knight 4-9 2-2 13, Chappell 3-6 3-6 10, Moore 0-2 4-4 4, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Agee 0-1 1-2 1, Lane 0-0 1-2 1, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-23 86.

AIR FORCE (10-16)

Scottie 10-14 0-1 22, Swan 9-12 3-5 22, Joyce 2-5 1-1 6, Tomes 2-8 3-6 8, Walker 1-4 8-10 10, Morris 3-6 1-3 9, Akaya 5-8 0-0 10, Kinrade 3-4 2-2 8, Taylor 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 18-29 95.

Halftime_Air Force 50-37. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 13-35 (Washington 4-7, Knight 3-5, Ivey 2-7, Hammonds 2-8, Smith 1-2, Chappell 1-3, Agee 0-1, Anigwe 0-2), Air Force 7-19 (Scottie 2-2, Morris 2-5, Swan 1-1, Joyce 1-2, Tomes 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Akaya 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_San Jose St. 27 (Washington 9), Air Force 40 (Walker 11). Assists_San Jose St. 11 (Hammonds 3), Air Force 26 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 25, Air Force 20. A_2,178 (5,858).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States