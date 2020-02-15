Air Force 95, San Jose St. 86

SAN JOSE ST. (7-19)

Anigwe 2-5 0-0 4, Hammonds 2-10 3-4 9, Ivey 4-10 0-0 10, Washington 12-18 3-3 31, Knight 4-9 2-2 13, Chappell 3-6 3-6 10, Moore 0-2 4-4 4, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Agee 0-1 1-2 1, Lane 0-0 1-2 1, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 17-23 86.

AIR FORCE (10-16)

Scottie 10-14 0-1 22, Swan 9-12 3-5 22, Joyce 2-5 1-1 6, Tomes 2-8 3-6 8, Walker 1-4 8-10 10, Morris 3-6 1-3 9, Akaya 5-8 0-0 10, Kinrade 3-4 2-2 8, Taylor 0-1 0-1 0, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-63 18-29 95.

Halftime_Air Force 50-37. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 13-35 (Washington 4-7, Knight 3-5, Ivey 2-7, Hammonds 2-8, Smith 1-2, Chappell 1-3, Agee 0-1, Anigwe 0-2), Air Force 7-19 (Scottie 2-2, Morris 2-5, Swan 1-1, Joyce 1-2, Tomes 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Akaya 0-2, Walker 0-2). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_San Jose St. 27 (Washington 9), Air Force 40 (Walker 11). Assists_San Jose St. 11 (Hammonds 3), Air Force 26 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 25, Air Force 20. A_2,178 (5,858).

