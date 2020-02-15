Listen Live Sports

Air Force beats San Jose St. 95-86

February 15, 2020 4:39 pm
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Ryan Swan and Lavelle Scottie scored 22 points apiece as Air Force snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping San Jose State 95-86 on Saturday.

Swan made 9 of 12 shots. He added eight rebounds and three assists. Scottie had five assists.

A.J. Walker had 10 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Air Force (10-16, 4-10 Mountain West Conference). Ameka Akaya added 10 points.

Richard Washington scored a career-high 31 points and had nine rebounds for the Spartans (7-19, 3-11), who have now lost five straight games. Seneca Knight added 13 points. Brae Ivey had 10 points.

The Falcons evened the season series against the Spartans with the win. San Jose State defeated Air Force 90-81 on Jan. 25. Air Force plays Fresno State on the road on Wednesday. San Jose State plays Boise State at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

