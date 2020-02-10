Air Force looks to end streak vs Boise State

Air Force (9-15, 3-9) vs. Boise State (16-9, 8-5)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks to extend Air Force’s conference losing streak to seven games. Air Force’s last MWC win came against the Boise State Broncos 85-78 on Jan. 15. Boise State lost 70-61 on the road to Utah State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Boise State’s Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds while Justinian Jessup has put up 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Falcons, Lavelle Scottie has averaged 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while Ryan Swan has put up 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 31.7 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 67 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Air Force is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Boise State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points. The Broncos have allowed 64 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: The Broncos are 11-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 5-9 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Falcons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 4-15 when opponents exceed 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.

