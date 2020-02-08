Listen Live Sports

Akron 59, E. Michigan 58

E. MICHIGAN (12-11)

Binelli 1-5 0-0 3, Groce 5-7 4-6 15, Toure 6-9 2-7 14, Montero 2-5 1-4 5, Spottsville 4-5 5-13 13, Morgan 1-6 6-8 8, James 0-1 0-0 0, Ballard 0-0 0-0 0, King 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-38 18-38 58.

AKRON (17-6)

Williams 4-13 0-0 10, Riak 2-2 2-2 6, Banks 1-4 0-0 2, Cheese 5-13 8-9 21, Jackson 2-9 4-5 9, Reece 3-6 3-5 9, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 1-4 0-0 2, Tribble 0-1 0-0 0, Sayles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-52 17-21 59.

Halftime_E. Michigan 28-25. 3-Point Goals_E. Michigan 2-11 (Groce 1-3, Binelli 1-4, James 0-1, Montero 0-1, Morgan 0-2), Akron 6-29 (Cheese 3-8, Williams 2-10, Jackson 1-6, Dawson 0-2, Banks 0-3). Fouled Out_Riak, Reece. Rebounds_E. Michigan 32 (Toure 10), Akron 28 (Reece 9). Assists_E. Michigan 7 (Groce, Spottsville 2), Akron 13 (Jackson 5). Total Fouls_E. Michigan 24, Akron 28. A_3,290 (5,500).

