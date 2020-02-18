Listen Live Sports

Akron 71, W. Michigan 67

February 18, 2020 9:52 pm
 
AKRON (20-6)

Williams 1-12 4-4 6, Riak 2-4 1-4 6, Banks 1-5 0-0 2, Cheese 7-14 6-7 23, Jackson 5-14 4-6 17, Tribble 2-3 1-2 6, Sayles 3-4 3-4 9, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Reece 1-2 0-0 2, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 19-27 71.

W. MICHIGAN (11-15)

Johnson 6-14 2-3 14, Wright 3-5 0-0 6, Artis White 2-8 0-0 5, Flowers 10-19 0-0 22, Whitens 1-4 0-0 2, Cruz 3-4 0-1 8, Emilien 2-4 0-0 4, Printy 0-3 0-0 0, Barrs 2-3 0-0 4, Boyer-Richard 1-1 0-0 2, Martin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 2-4 67.

Halftime_Akron 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Akron 8-24 (Cheese 3-5, Jackson 3-8, Riak 1-1, Tribble 1-1, Banks 0-3, Williams 0-6), W. Michigan 5-22 (Cruz 2-2, Flowers 2-7, Artis White 1-6, Whitens 0-1, Emilien 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Printy 0-2). Fouled Out_Artis White. Rebounds_Akron 38 (Cheese 11), W. Michigan 35 (Johnson 10). Assists_Akron 8 (Jackson 4), W. Michigan 10 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls_Akron 14, W. Michigan 21. A_1,652 (5,421).

