Akron 75, Miami (Ohio) 65

MIAMI (OHIO) (10-16)

Brewer 0-2 0-0 0, McNamara 5-11 0-0 10, Grant 3-12 1-4 9, Jovic 5-9 0-3 11, Sibande 4-14 5-5 14, Coleman-Lands 3-5 2-2 10, Lairy 2-8 0-0 4, Bowman 3-8 0-0 7, Ayah 0-0 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-69 8-14 65.

AKRON (21-6)

Williams 4-14 8-8 17, Riak 2-3 0-0 4, Banks 4-9 3-4 14, Cheese 6-11 3-4 17, Jackson 4-11 3-4 14, Tribble 1-1 1-2 3, Reece 0-0 0-2 0, Sayles 2-3 1-2 5, Ali 0-0 0-0 0, Dawson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-53 20-28 75.

Halftime_Akron 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Miami (Ohio) 7-27 (Coleman-Lands 2-4, Grant 2-6, Bowman 1-4, Jovic 1-5, Sibande 1-6, Brewer 0-1, Lairy 0-1), Akron 9-28 (Jackson 3-7, Banks 3-8, Cheese 2-4, Williams 1-7, Dawson 0-1, Riak 0-1). Rebounds_Miami (Ohio) 37 (Sibande 11), Akron 39 (Riak 11). Assists_Miami (Ohio) 10 (Grant, Jovic, Coleman-Lands, Lairy 2), Akron 15 (Cheese, Jackson 4). Total Fouls_Miami (Ohio) 20, Akron 17. A_4,405 (5,500).

