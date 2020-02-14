Akron 80, Cent. Michigan 67

AKRON (19-6)

Williams 3-11 4-5 11, Riak 0-1 0-0 0, Banks 5-8 0-0 14, Cheese 4-9 3-4 11, Jackson 11-16 4-4 31, Tribble 1-3 0-0 2, Reece 4-6 1-2 9, Ali 1-1 0-0 2, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 12-15 80.

CENT. MICHIGAN (13-11)

DiLeo 3-9 2-2 9, Montgomery 3-11 5-6 11, Broadway 7-12 0-2 17, McKay 0-2 0-0 0, Winston 1-3 0-0 2, Lane 5-8 2-5 12, Morgan 4-12 4-8 14, Burrell 0-0 2-4 2, Redman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 15-27 67.

Halftime_Akron 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Akron 10-27 (Jackson 5-9, Banks 4-7, Williams 1-7, Riak 0-1, Tribble 0-1, Cheese 0-2), Cent. Michigan 6-24 (Broadway 3-7, Morgan 2-8, DiLeo 1-5, Redman 0-1, Montgomery 0-3). Rebounds_Akron 32 (Williams 9), Cent. Michigan 34 (DiLeo 8). Assists_Akron 10 (Jackson 3), Cent. Michigan 13 (Lane 5). Total Fouls_Akron 21, Cent. Michigan 19. A_1,906 (5,300).

