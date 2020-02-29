Listen Live Sports

Akron closes with big run to sink Buffalo 86-73

February 29, 2020 6:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson matched his career high with 35 points, Xeyrius Williams posted a double-double and Akron beat Buffalo 86-73 on Saturday.

Xeyrius Williams scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and Channel Banks had 14 points and nine rebounds for Akron (22-7, 12-4 Mid-American Conference).

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for Buffalo (18-11, 9-7), Antwain Johnson scored 12 points and Jayvon Graves had 11 points and three blocks.

Buffalo led 38-37 at halftime and the game remained close until the last six minutes. Cristian Jackson broke a tie at 69 with a pair of free throws and Akron wrapped it up using a 17-4 run.

