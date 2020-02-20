Akron looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (10-15, 3-9) vs. Akron (20-6, 10-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight conference win against Miami. Akron’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 68-67 on Jan. 31. Miami won 65-60 at home against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Dae Dae Grant, Bam Bowman and Milos Jovic have collectively scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 35 percent of all RedHawks scoring over the last five games.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 35.6 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 63.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Miami is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 4-15 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. Akron is 16-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 4-6 whenever teams score more than 67 on the Zips.

COLD SPELL: Miami has lost its last eight road games, scoring 63.9 points, while allowing 78.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Akron has made 9.5 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among MAC teams.

