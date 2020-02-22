Alabama 103, Mississippi 78

ALABAMA (15-12)

Reese 4-9 0-2 10, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Lewis 7-12 0-2 17, Petty 8-13 1-2 21, Shackelford 5-8 5-6 18, Bolden 1-8 5-6 7, Davis 4-4 3-6 12, Forbes 2-7 2-2 6, Smith 4-4 0-2 8, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-67 16-28 103.

MISSISSIPPI (13-14)

Buffen 1-2 0-0 2, Sy 3-6 1-4 7, Shuler 8-13 2-4 21, Tyree 8-12 12-12 28, Hinson 4-7 0-0 11, Collum 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 0-2 2-3 2, Crowley 0-2 2-2 2, Curry 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-47 20-27 78.

Halftime_Alabama 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 13-30 (Petty 4-6, Lewis 3-5, Shackelford 3-5, Reese 2-6, Davis 1-1, Bolden 0-3, Forbes 0-4), Mississippi 6-18 (Hinson 3-5, Shuler 3-6, Sy 0-1, Crowley 0-2, Tyree 0-2, Williams 0-2). Fouled Out_Sy, Tyree. Rebounds_Alabama 30 (Reese 6), Mississippi 23 (Sy 8). Assists_Alabama 25 (Lewis 11), Mississippi 15 (Tyree 4). Total Fouls_Alabama 23, Mississippi 26.

