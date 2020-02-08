Alabama 105, Georgia 102, OT

ALABAMA (13-10)

Davis 5-8 3-5 13, Reese 3-9 0-0 7, Lewis 12-21 10-15 37, Petty 8-15 4-6 21, Shackelford 2-5 4-4 10, Bolden 5-11 0-0 11, Forbes 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 38-72 21-30 105.

GEORGIA (12-11)

Camara 6-9 0-0 12, Hammonds 8-16 3-3 20, Edwards 5-17 4-4 14, Harris 1-2 4-4 6, Wheeler 9-16 3-3 24, Crump 2-6 2-4 8, Fagan 4-7 0-2 8, Peake 2-4 0-0 4, Gresham 2-2 1-1 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-79 17-21 102.

Halftime_Alabama 45-41. 3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-25 (Lewis 3-6, Shackelford 2-4, Bolden 1-3, Petty 1-5, Reese 1-6, Davis 0-1), Georgia 7-26 (Wheeler 3-5, Crump 2-6, Gresham 1-1, Hammonds 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Peake 0-1, Camara 0-3, Edwards 0-6). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Alabama 35 (Davis 8), Georgia 41 (Edwards 12). Assists_Alabama 17 (Lewis 7), Georgia 18 (Wheeler 8). Total Fouls_Alabama 19, Georgia 24. A_10,041 (10,523).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.