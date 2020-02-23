Listen Live Sports

Alabama 66, No. 9 Mississippi St. 64

February 23, 2020
 
ALABAMA (16-11)

Benjamin 0-0 0-0 0, Copeland 1-6 0-0 2, Walker 8-16 0-0 20, Abrams 4-6 0-2 8, Lewis 5-13 4-5 17, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 1-3 0-0 2, Barber 1-1 2-2 5, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 5-6 10, Rice 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-53 11-15 66

MISSISSIPPI ST. (23-5)

Bibby 3-7 0-0 7, Carter 8-12 2-2 18, Jackson 7-13 1-2 15, Danberry 4-9 1-3 9, Taylor 2-6 0-0 4, Morris 0-0 1-2 1, Espinoza-Hunter 0-0 1-2 1, Matharu 0-2 0-0 0, Mingo-Young 0-1 0-0 0, Wiggins 2-6 5-5 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-56 11-16 64

Alabama 11 16 18 21 66
Mississippi St. 19 18 14 13 64

3-Point Goals_Alabama 9-14 (Walker 4-7, Lewis 3-3, Barber 1-1, Davis 0-2, Johnson 1-1), Mississippi St. 1-8 (Bibby 1-4, Matharu 0-1, Wiggins 0-3). Assists_Alabama 14 (Johnson 8), Mississippi St. 13 (Taylor 6). Fouled Out_Alabama Knight. Rebounds_Alabama 31 (Johnson 3-8), Mississippi St. 33 (Bibby 2-7). Total Fouls_Alabama 15, Mississippi St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,083.

