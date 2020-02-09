Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama 68, Auburn 64

February 9, 2020 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

AUBURN (8-13)

Howard 6-12 0-2 15, Thompson 3-12 3-5 9, Alexander 5-14 0-0 10, Benton 3-10 8-8 14, Hansen 3-6 2-3 9, White 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 1-4 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 14-20 64

ALABAMA (14-10)

Copeland 6-8 5-5 17, Walker 3-11 1-2 9, Abrams 4-9 0-0 8, Benjamin 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 2-7 7-8 13, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Barber 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 4-11 2-2 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 17-19 68

Auburn 13 15 22 14 64
Alabama 12 16 19 21 68

3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-20 (Howard 3-5, Alexander 0-5, Benton 0-4, Hansen 1-3, Hughes 1-1, Wells 1-2), Alabama 7-23 (Walker 2-5, Abrams 0-1, Benjamin 1-1, Lewis 2-4, Barber 0-2, Davis 2-9, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Auburn 9 (Alexander 6), Alabama 15 (Walker 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 34 (Thompson 5-12), Alabama 41 (Copeland 5-13). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Alabama 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,188.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority