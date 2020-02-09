Alabama 68, Auburn 64

AUBURN (8-13)

Howard 6-12 0-2 15, Thompson 3-12 3-5 9, Alexander 5-14 0-0 10, Benton 3-10 8-8 14, Hansen 3-6 2-3 9, White 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-0 0-0 0, Wells 1-4 1-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 14-20 64

ALABAMA (14-10)

Copeland 6-8 5-5 17, Walker 3-11 1-2 9, Abrams 4-9 0-0 8, Benjamin 2-3 0-0 5, Lewis 2-7 7-8 13, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Barber 0-2 2-2 2, Davis 4-11 2-2 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 17-19 68

Auburn 13 15 22 14 — 64 Alabama 12 16 19 21 — 68

3-Point Goals_Auburn 6-20 (Howard 3-5, Alexander 0-5, Benton 0-4, Hansen 1-3, Hughes 1-1, Wells 1-2), Alabama 7-23 (Walker 2-5, Abrams 0-1, Benjamin 1-1, Lewis 2-4, Barber 0-2, Davis 2-9, Johnson 0-1). Assists_Auburn 9 (Alexander 6), Alabama 15 (Walker 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 34 (Thompson 5-12), Alabama 41 (Copeland 5-13). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, Alabama 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,188.

