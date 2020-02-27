Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 63

February 27, 2020 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALABAMA (17-11)

Copeland 8-13 2-2 18, Walker 8-17 2-2 24, Abrams 2-9 0-0 4, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Lewis 0-6 9-10 9, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 1-2 1-1 3, Barber 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 14-15 76

TEXAS A&M (22-6)

Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Johnson 6-17 3-4 15, Carter 5-20 6-9 16, Washington 2-5 3-4 8, Wells 1-3 1-2 3, Rael-Whitsitt 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Wilson 5-11 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 13-19 63

Alabama 12 27 19 18 76
Texas A&M 12 11 19 21 63

3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-22 (Walker 6-12, Abrams 0-1, Johnson 2-4, Lewis 0-3, Davis 0-2), Texas A&M 2-8 (Carter 0-4, Washington 1-2, Williams 1-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Alabama 19 (Lewis 9), Texas A&M 11 (Washington 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 46 (Copeland 9-12), Texas A&M 35 (Jones 6-12). Total Fouls_Alabama 21, Texas A&M 18. Technical Fouls_Texas A&M TEAM 1. A_4,061.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter