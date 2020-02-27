Alabama 76, No. 12 Texas A&M 63

ALABAMA (17-11)

Copeland 8-13 2-2 18, Walker 8-17 2-2 24, Abrams 2-9 0-0 4, Johnson 6-11 0-0 14, Lewis 0-6 9-10 9, Craig Cruce 0-0 0-0 0, Knight 1-2 1-1 3, Barber 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-62 14-15 76

TEXAS A&M (22-6)

Jones 4-8 0-0 8, Johnson 6-17 3-4 15, Carter 5-20 6-9 16, Washington 2-5 3-4 8, Wells 1-3 1-2 3, Rael-Whitsitt 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Wilson 5-11 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-66 13-19 63

Alabama 12 27 19 18 — 76 Texas A&M 12 11 19 21 — 63

3-Point Goals_Alabama 8-22 (Walker 6-12, Abrams 0-1, Johnson 2-4, Lewis 0-3, Davis 0-2), Texas A&M 2-8 (Carter 0-4, Washington 1-2, Williams 1-1, Wilson 0-1). Assists_Alabama 19 (Lewis 9), Texas A&M 11 (Washington 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Alabama 46 (Copeland 9-12), Texas A&M 35 (Jones 6-12). Total Fouls_Alabama 21, Texas A&M 18. Technical Fouls_Texas A&M TEAM 1. A_4,061.

