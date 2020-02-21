Alabama A&M seeks revenge on Alcorn State

Alcorn State (12-12, 8-5) vs. Alabama A&M (6-17, 3-9)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State goes for the season sweep over Alabama A&M after winning the previous matchup in Lorman. The teams last met on Jan. 25, when Alabama A&M made only four free throws on five attempts while the Braves hit 12 of 13 on the way to a 59-58 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Alabama A&M has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Cameron Alford, Garrett Hicks, Cameron Tucker, TJ Parham and EJ Williams have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 69 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Troymain Crosby has connected on 27.7 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 84.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Braves are 7-12 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

COLD SPELLS: Alcorn State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 70 points and allowing 86.3 points during those contests. Alabama A&M has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 62.3 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all SWAC teams. The Bulldogs have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

