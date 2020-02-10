Alabama St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

ALABAMA ST. (7-17)

Battle 3-6 5-11 11, Day 1-4 2-4 4, Ewuosho 0-2 0-0 0, Holston 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 4-8 6-7 16, Farrar 4-6 3-3 11, Heath 0-1 2-4 2, Ross 3-6 2-2 9, Rogers 1-3 0-1 2, Stewart 1-2 0-1 2, Robinson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-40 20-35 57.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-20)

Banyard 2-5 3-10 7, Bell 4-11 0-0 8, Morris 5-8 3-4 13, Posey 1-5 0-0 2, Wallace 0-7 2-2 2, Carter 2-7 2-4 6, Stokes 3-4 2-5 9, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, McNair 0-1 0-2 0, McDyess 1-1 0-0 2, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 12-27 49.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 3-15 (Daniels 2-6, Ross 1-2, Battle 0-1, Ewuosho 0-1, Holston 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Day 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 1-13 (Stokes 1-1, Banyard 0-1, Bell 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Carter 0-1, McNair 0-1, Posey 0-2, Wallace 0-5). Fouled Out_Farrar. Rebounds_Alabama St. 32 (Daniels 8), Ark.-Pine Bluff 32 (Stokes 7). Assists_Alabama St. 6 (Daniels 2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Posey, Wallace, Carter 2). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 19, Ark.-Pine Bluff 27. A_123 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.