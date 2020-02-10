Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama St. 57, Ark.-Pine Bluff 49

February 10, 2020 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALABAMA ST. (7-17)

Battle 3-6 5-11 11, Day 1-4 2-4 4, Ewuosho 0-2 0-0 0, Holston 0-2 0-0 0, Daniels 4-8 6-7 16, Farrar 4-6 3-3 11, Heath 0-1 2-4 2, Ross 3-6 2-2 9, Rogers 1-3 0-1 2, Stewart 1-2 0-1 2, Robinson 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-40 20-35 57.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-20)

Banyard 2-5 3-10 7, Bell 4-11 0-0 8, Morris 5-8 3-4 13, Posey 1-5 0-0 2, Wallace 0-7 2-2 2, Carter 2-7 2-4 6, Stokes 3-4 2-5 9, Stredic 0-1 0-0 0, McNair 0-1 0-2 0, McDyess 1-1 0-0 2, Haralson 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 12-27 49.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 3-15 (Daniels 2-6, Ross 1-2, Battle 0-1, Ewuosho 0-1, Holston 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Day 0-2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 1-13 (Stokes 1-1, Banyard 0-1, Bell 0-1, Campbell 0-1, Carter 0-1, McNair 0-1, Posey 0-2, Wallace 0-5). Fouled Out_Farrar. Rebounds_Alabama St. 32 (Daniels 8), Ark.-Pine Bluff 32 (Stokes 7). Assists_Alabama St. 6 (Daniels 2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8 (Posey, Wallace, Carter 2). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 19, Ark.-Pine Bluff 27. A_123 (4,500).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins