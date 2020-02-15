Alabama St. 61, Alabama A&M 58

ALABAMA A&M (6-17)

Wiley 1-3 0-1 3, Williams 3-3 1-4 7, Alford 6-14 0-2 13, Hicks 4-11 3-3 14, Tucker 3-7 4-7 10, Miller 0-5 0-0 0, Parham 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 3-6 9, Houston 1-1 0-1 2, Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 11-24 58.

ALABAMA ST. (8-17)

Battle 1-6 2-5 4, Day 1-4 3-6 5, Ewuosho 2-5 6-8 11, Heath 1-4 4-4 7, Daniels 5-9 7-11 19, Ross 1-4 0-0 2, Farrar 0-2 0-0 0, Holston 3-4 0-0 6, Robinson 1-3 2-5 4, Rogers 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-2 3-3 3, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-45 27-42 61.

Halftime_Alabama A&M 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Alabama A&M 5-20 (Hicks 3-8, Wiley 1-2, Alford 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Miller 0-3, Parham 0-3), Alabama St. 4-18 (Daniels 2-4, Ewuosho 1-2, Heath 1-3, Day 0-1, Farrar 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rogers 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Ross 0-3). Fouled Out_Alford, Parham, Heath. Rebounds_Alabama A&M 40 (Alford 9), Alabama St. 37 (Battle 9). Assists_Alabama A&M 12 (Tucker 5), Alabama St. 4 (Heath 3). Total Fouls_Alabama A&M 32, Alabama St. 24. A_3,318 (6,000).

