Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama State defense stymies Texas Southern, wins 79-55

February 3, 2020 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
      

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Leon Daniels recorded 13 points and seven rebounds as Alabama State easily beat Texas Southern 79-55 on Monday night.

Tobi Ewuosho added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets, who held the Tigers to 29.8 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an Alabama State opponent.

AJ Farrar had 11 points and nine rebounds for Alabama State (5-17, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kevin Holston added 10 points.

Alabama State totaled 42 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Advertisement

Yahuza Rasas had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (10-12, 7-2), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Eden Ewing added 11 points and eight rebounds. John Jones had seven rebounds.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Alabama State plays Mississippi Valley State on the road on Saturday. Texas Southern matches up against Prairie View on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy