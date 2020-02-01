Listen Live Sports

Alabama’s Herbert Jones out indefinitely with wrist fracture

February 1, 2020 6:06 pm
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama starter Herbert Jones had surgery on his broken left wrist and is out indefinitely.

Alabama said the swingman had successful surgery Saturday at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured in the first half against LSU on Wednesday night.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced Jones’ status ahead of a game against Arkansas on Saturday. Oats says Jones “has been playing as well as he has all season, and this is certainly a tough blow” to the team.

Jones has averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He had averaged 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last six games.

