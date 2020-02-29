Listen Live Sports

Alanis’ stoppage-time goal helps Earthquakes tie Toronto 2-2

February 29, 2020 8:15 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Oswaldo Alanis scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give the San Jose Earthquakes a 2-2 tie with Toronto FC on Saturday in their MLS season opener.

Alanis scored on a 30-yard shot from the left side of the penalty box.

Andy Rios pulled San Jose within one in the 53rd minute, scoring from the the left side.

Alejandro Pozuelo opened the scoring for Toronto on a penalty shot in the 40th minute, and Richie Laryea made it 2-0 in the 51st minute from the right side of the box.

Daniel Vega made two saves for San Jose. Quentin Westberg had three for Toronto.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

