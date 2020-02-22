Listen Live Sports

Alarie helps No. 25 Princeton women roll by Dartmouth 87-55

February 22, 2020 8:14 pm
 
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bella Alarie scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 25 Princeton won its 17th straight game, 87-55 over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Grace Stone added 16 points and Abby Meyers had 10 for the Tigers (21-2, 9-0 Ivy League), who had 12 of 13 players score. Alarie earned her 39th career double-double.

Princeton led only 34-32 at the half but busted out in the third quarter with a 27-4 run behind Alarie’s 14 points and nine from Stone. The Tigers hit all four 3s and went 9 of 12, as well as 5 of 5 from the foul line. Dartmouth was 2 of 11 with four turnovers in that stretch. Later in the third, Alarie’s triple, which capped a 16-0 run, made it 61-36 with 21/2 minutes to go.

Princeton had nine assists in the third, making 11 of 15 shots for the quarter.

Anna Luce and Asha Taylor had 10 points each for Dartmouth (8-15, 2-8), which lost the first meeting 66-34. The Big Green was outrebounded 41-25, allowing 18 offensive rebounds and committing 20 turnovers. Princeton had a 22-6 advantage in points after turnovers and 15-2 in second-chance points.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

