Alarie helps No. 25 Princeton women roll by Dartmouth 87-55

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Bella Alarie scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 25 Princeton won its 17th straight game, 87-55 over Dartmouth on Saturday.

Grace Stone added 16 points and Abby Meyers had 10 for the Tigers (21-2, 9-0 Ivy League), who had 12 of 13 players score. Alarie earned her 39th career double-double.

Princeton led only 34-32 at the half but busted out in the third quarter with a 27-4 run behind Alarie’s 14 points and nine from Stone. The Tigers hit all four 3s and went 9 of 12, as well as 5 of 5 from the foul line. Dartmouth was 2 of 11 with four turnovers in that stretch. Later in the third, Alarie’s triple, which capped a 16-0 run, made it 61-36 with 21/2 minutes to go.

Princeton had nine assists in the third, making 11 of 15 shots for the quarter.

Advertisement

Anna Luce and Asha Taylor had 10 points each for Dartmouth (8-15, 2-8), which lost the first meeting 66-34. The Big Green was outrebounded 41-25, allowing 18 offensive rebounds and committing 20 turnovers. Princeton had a 22-6 advantage in points after turnovers and 15-2 in second-chance points.

_____

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.