Alatishe lifts Nicholls St. past SE Louisiana 81-71

February 15, 2020 7:41 pm
 
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Warith Alatishe had 16 points as Nicholls State beat Southeastern Louisiana 81-71 on Saturday.

Kevin Johnson had 15 points for Nicholls State (17-9, 11-4 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Dexter McClanahan added 13 points. Andre Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Pape Diop had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-20, 3-12), who have now lost six games in a row. Nick Caldwell added 16 points. Von Julien had 11 points and seven assists.

Ty Brewer, who led the Lions in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, was held to six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Lions for the season. Nicholls State defeated Southeastern Louisiana 69-58 on Jan. 11. Nicholls State matches up against Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Abilene Christian at home next Saturday.

