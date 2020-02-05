Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

BINGHAMTON (8-14)

Sarr 4-13 2-3 12, Tinsley 5-13 0-0 13, Caldwell 0-5 1-4 1, Mills 3-9 0-2 7, Sessoms 2-11 5-8 9, Petcash 3-5 0-0 7, Hjalmarsson 0-1 0-0 0, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-57 8-17 49.

ALBANY (NY) (13-11)

De Sousa 1-5 1-7 3, Hank 0-0 0-2 0, Clark 2-9 1-2 6, Healy 1-5 0-0 3, Hutcheson 4-8 5-6 17, Rizzuto 6-17 0-1 17, Hansen 3-5 0-0 6, Lauderdale 0-2 2-2 2, Lulka 3-3 2-2 8, Fruscio 0-0 0-0 0, Shafer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 11-22 62.

Halftime_Albany (NY) 33-21. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 7-29 (Tinsley 3-9, Sarr 2-7, Petcash 1-3, Mills 1-4, Caldwell 0-3, Sessoms 0-3), Albany (NY) 11-32 (Rizzuto 5-13, Hutcheson 4-6, Clark 1-4, Healy 1-4, Shafer 0-1, De Sousa 0-4). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Binghamton 33 (Sarr 9), Albany (NY) 41 (Hansen 11). Assists_Binghamton 10 (Mills, Sessoms 3), Albany (NY) 15 (De Sousa, Clark 4). Total Fouls_Binghamton 18, Albany (NY) 12. A_1,739 (4,538).

