Alcorn State looks for home win vs Southern

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
Southern (13-15, 10-5) vs. Alcorn State (13-13, 9-6)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fifth straight win over Southern at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Jaguars at Alcorn State was a 65-56 win on Jan. 31, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Jaguars have been led by Ahsante Shivers and Damiree Burns. Shivers has averaged 9.2 points while Burns has recorded 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Troymain Crosby and Deshaw Andrews, who have combined to score 26.4 points per contest.SHIVERS CAN SHOOT: Shivers has connected on 36.1 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 7 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Alcorn State has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 72.2 points while giving up 65.4.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Jaguars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Braves. Alcorn State has an assist on 34 of 69 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Southern has assists on 41 of 80 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

