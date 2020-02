All-Time Men’s Grand Slam Singles Titles

By The Associated Press

Through 2020 Australian Open Aus Fre Wim U.S Total Roger Federer 6 1 8 5 20 Rafael Nadal 1 12 2 4 19 Novak Djokovic 8 1 5 3 17 Pete Sampras 2 – 7 5 14 Roy Emerson 6 2 2 2 12 Bjorn Borg – 6 5 – 11 Rod Laver 3 2 4 2 11 Bill Tilden – – 3 7 10 Andre Agassi 4 1 1 2 8 Jimmy Connors 1 – 2 5 8 Ivan Lendl 2 3 – 3 8 Fred Perry 1 1 3 3 8 Ken Rosewall 4 2 – 2 8

