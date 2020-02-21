American looks to extend streak vs BU

American (14-12, 10-5) vs. Boston University (16-12, 10-5)

Case Gym, Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston University. American has won by an average of 7 points in its last five wins over the Terriers. Boston University’s last win in the series came on Feb. 8, 2017, a 67-64 win.

TEAM LEADERS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.6 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Eagles, Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 9.9 points and five rebounds.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: S. Nelson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. S. Nelson has accounted for 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-9 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 16-3 when it scores at least 68.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. Boston University has an assist on 32 of 78 field goals (41 percent) across its previous three outings while American has assists on 36 of 81 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 16.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.