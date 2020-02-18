Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American looks to sweep Navy

February 18, 2020 6:30 am
 
1 min read
      

Navy (13-12, 7-7) vs. American (13-12, 9-5)

Bender Arena, Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy seeks revenge on American after dropping the first matchup in Annapolis. The teams last went at it on Feb. 5, when the Eagles outshot Navy 47.9 percent to 42.9 percent and hit five more 3-pointers on their way to an eight-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: American’s Sa’eed Nelson has averaged 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and five assists while Stacy Beckton Jr. has put up 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.4 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: S. Nelson has accounted for 47 percent of all American field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 40 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

UNBEATEN WHEN: American is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 63 points or fewer. The Eagles are 6-12 when opponents score more than 63 points.

STREAK SCORING: American has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Navy managed to score exactly 200 points across three matchups against American last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps