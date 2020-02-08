Listen Live Sports

American U. 72, Army 62

February 8, 2020 4:54 pm
 
ARMY (11-12)

King 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 5-15 5-9 15, Caldwell 2-6 1-2 5, Funk 4-13 3-3 13, Grayson 6-10 2-2 17, Blackwell 1-7 0-0 2, Mann 3-6 0-2 6, Finke 2-3 0-0 4, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 11-18 62.

AMERICAN U. (12-11)

C.Nelson 6-10 0-0 17, Gasperini 0-7 0-0 0, Beckton 7-15 3-4 19, Harris 2-7 5-6 9, S.Nelson 7-14 6-8 23, Yiljep 1-3 0-0 2, Lubarsky 1-3 0-0 2, Boonyasith 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 14-18 72.

Halftime_American U. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Army 5-19 (Grayson 3-6, Funk 2-6, Mann 0-2, Blackwell 0-5), American U. 10-25 (C.Nelson 5-7, S.Nelson 3-6, Beckton 2-5, Gasperini 0-1, Boonyasith 0-2, Harris 0-2, Lubarsky 0-2). Fouled Out_Caldwell. Rebounds_Army 33 (Wilson 9), American U. 40 (Beckton 11). Assists_Army 10 (Funk 7), American U. 11 (Harris, Yiljep 3). Total Fouls_Army 17, American U. 15. A_1,063 (4,500).

