American U. 81, Loyola (Md.) 76

LOYOLA (MD.) (12-14)

Aldama 4-14 0-0 9, Scott 5-10 4-5 14, Andrews 2-6 0-1 4, Hart 5-8 0-0 10, Kostecka 8-15 11-11 28, Spencer 2-5 0-0 4, Dike 2-2 0-1 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-61 15-18 76.

AMERICAN U. (13-11)

C.Nelson 5-9 0-0 13, Gasperini 3-6 5-6 11, Beckton 4-8 1-1 10, Harris 3-7 4-4 12, S.Nelson 7-14 8-9 22, Yiljep 4-7 0-2 8, Lubarsky 2-3 0-1 5, Alexander 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 18-23 81.

Halftime_American U. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola (Md.) 3-15 (Jones 1-1, Aldama 1-4, Kostecka 1-4, Andrews 0-3, Spencer 0-3), American U. 7-16 (C.Nelson 3-7, Harris 2-4, Lubarsky 1-1, Beckton 1-3, S.Nelson 0-1). Fouled Out_Andrews. Rebounds_Loyola (Md.) 36 (Scott 10), American U. 20 (S.Nelson 5). Assists_Loyola (Md.) 11 (Aldama 3), American U. 11 (S.Nelson 4). Total Fouls_Loyola (Md.) 18, American U. 19. A_716 (4,500).

