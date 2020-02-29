Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American U. 90, Holy Cross 47

February 29, 2020 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMERICAN U. (16-13)

C.Nelson 2-3 3-4 8, Gasperini 5-10 3-4 13, Beckton 3-5 0-0 8, Harris 4-9 2-2 13, S.Nelson 3-7 3-4 9, Bragg 4-8 0-0 10, Lubarsky 5-10 0-0 12, Alexander 3-5 0-0 6, Little 1-2 2-2 4, Yiljep 1-2 3-3 5, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-62 16-19 90.

HOLY CROSS (3-28)

Faw 2-6 1-1 6, Niego 3-7 6-8 12, Pridgen 3-11 3-5 9, Butler 1-5 6-10 8, Le Sann 2-9 1-2 5, Wade 2-7 0-0 5, Reilly 1-4 0-0 2, Verbeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 17-26 47.

Halftime_American U. 43-16. 3-Point Goals_American U. 10-18 (Harris 3-4, Beckton 2-3, Bragg 2-3, Lubarsky 2-5, C.Nelson 1-2, Alexander 0-1), Holy Cross 2-17 (Faw 1-4, Wade 1-6, Butler 0-2, Niego 0-2, Le Sann 0-3). Rebounds_American U. 39 (Gasperini 8), Holy Cross 26 (Niego 7). Assists_American U. 19 (S.Nelson 8), Holy Cross 6 (Pridgen, Butler 2). Total Fouls_American U. 21, Holy Cross 16. A_1,051 (3,600).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration