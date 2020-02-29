American U. 90, Holy Cross 47

AMERICAN U. (16-13)

C.Nelson 2-3 3-4 8, Gasperini 5-10 3-4 13, Beckton 3-5 0-0 8, Harris 4-9 2-2 13, S.Nelson 3-7 3-4 9, Bragg 4-8 0-0 10, Lubarsky 5-10 0-0 12, Alexander 3-5 0-0 6, Little 1-2 2-2 4, Yiljep 1-2 3-3 5, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-62 16-19 90.

HOLY CROSS (3-28)

Faw 2-6 1-1 6, Niego 3-7 6-8 12, Pridgen 3-11 3-5 9, Butler 1-5 6-10 8, Le Sann 2-9 1-2 5, Wade 2-7 0-0 5, Reilly 1-4 0-0 2, Verbeek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-50 17-26 47.

Halftime_American U. 43-16. 3-Point Goals_American U. 10-18 (Harris 3-4, Beckton 2-3, Bragg 2-3, Lubarsky 2-5, C.Nelson 1-2, Alexander 0-1), Holy Cross 2-17 (Faw 1-4, Wade 1-6, Butler 0-2, Niego 0-2, Le Sann 0-3). Rebounds_American U. 39 (Gasperini 8), Holy Cross 26 (Niego 7). Assists_American U. 19 (S.Nelson 8), Holy Cross 6 (Pridgen, Butler 2). Total Fouls_American U. 21, Holy Cross 16. A_1,051 (3,600).

