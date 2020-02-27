Listen Live Sports

Aminu, Hendricksen lift North Florida over Stetson 85-72

February 27, 2020
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Wajid Aminu had 17 points and Carter Hendricksen added 16 as North Florida defeated Stetson 85-72 on Thursday night to close out its regular season.

North Florida (20-11, 13-3 Atlantic Sun) set a program record for conference wins in a season, and reached 20 overall wins for just the third time.

Garrett Sams chipped in 15 and JT Escobar had 12 for North Florida.

Mahamadou Diawara scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds for the Hatters (15-15, 9-6). Christiaan Jones scored a career-high 25 points and had six rebounds. Joel Kabimba had 10 points.

The Ospreys improve to 2-0 against the Hatters on the season after winning 78-65 on Jan. 30. Stetson finishes out the regular season against Jacksonville at home on Saturday.

