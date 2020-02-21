Listen Live Sports

Anderson scores 20 as Brown tops Columbia 72-66

February 21, 2020 9:31 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Anderson had 20 points as Brown topped Columbia 72-66 on Friday night.

Zach Hunsaker had 17 points for Brown (13-9, 6-3 Ivy League). Tamenang Choh added 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Jaylan Gainey had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bears are in a three-way for second place with Princeton and Harvard, a game behind Yale (7-2).

Mike Smith had 22 points for the Lions (6-19, 1-8), who have lost eight straight games. Jake Killingsworth added 16 points and six rebounds. Tai Bibbs had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Brown defeated Columbia 72-66 on Feb. 1. Brown takes on Cornell on the road on Saturday. Columbia plays Yale at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

