Anderson scores 22 to lead Brown over Harvard 72-71

February 8, 2020 9:09 pm
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brandon Anderson had 22 points and Tamenang Choh scored a three-point play at the buzzer as Brown edged past Harvard 72-71 on Saturday night.

Anderson also had seven turnovers but only one assist.

Choh had 17 points for Brown (11-8, 4-2 Ivy League), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Zach Hunsaker added 12 points. David Mitchell had seven rebounds.

Robert Baker had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Crimson (14-7, 3-3). Noah Kirkwood added 10 points and six rebounds. Christian Juzang had 10 points.

Brown faces Penn on the road on Friday. Harvard takes on Cornell at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

