Andre double-double leads Northern Arizona past Idaho 78-61

February 20, 2020 11:30 pm
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Bernie Andre finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Northern Arizona drilled Idaho 78-61 on Thursday night.

Andre knocked down 9 of 18 shots from the floor but just 1 of 5 from 3-point range for the Lumberjacks (15-10, 9-7 Big Sky Conference). He added three steals in picking up his third double-double of the season. Brooks DeBisschop totaled 13 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals for his sixth double-double. Luke Avdalovic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Freshman Gabe Quinnett paced the Vandals (7-19, 3-12) with 14 points, matching his career high. Quinnett nailed 4 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. Marquell Fraser scored 12 on 6-of-12 shooting.

NAU shot 47% from the floor but just 30% from distance (9 of 30). The Jacks hit only 7 of 14 foul shots. Idaho shot 41% overall and 44% from 3-point range (7 of 16). The Vandals sank 6 of 8 free throws.

Both teams snagged 37 rebounds. Idaho turned the ball over 16 times, while forcing only nine. The Vandals trailed 43-27 at halftime.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

