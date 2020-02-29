Angels 10, Giants 3

|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|10
|15
|10
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|
|Fltcher rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Ystzmsk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Mitan 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Rickard cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|K.Paris ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Flres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Mller pr
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Adams cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Heyward lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodwin ph
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|A.Slter 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gnzalez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|McCrthy rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knowles ph
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Canario rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Sanchez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Admes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Slano 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Avl Jr. ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toribio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Brantly c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crletta pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rengifo 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Wstbrok dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|L.Rivas pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bshop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Walsh dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|G.Mrgan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|F.Trres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|008
|000
|020
|—
|10
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|020
|—
|3
LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), Goodwin (1), Upton (1), Simmons (1), Flores (1), Adames (2). HR_Castro (1), Thaiss (1), Miller (1). SB_Fletcher (1). SF_Westbrook (1).
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W, 2-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Peters
|2
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Mayers
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quijada
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Rhoades
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Giants
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Menez L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Parra
|
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Gott
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wolff
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Franco
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cyr
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Vizcaino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
HBP_by_Rhoades (Rickard).
WP_Smyly, Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Scott Barry Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.
T_3:24. A_9,131
