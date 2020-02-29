Listen Live Sports

Angels 10, Giants 3

February 29, 2020 6:50 pm
 
Angels Giants
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 33 3 8 3
Fltcher rf 3 0 2 1 Ystzmsk cf 3 0 0 0
K.Mitan 3b 1 1 1 0 Rickard cf 0 1 0 0
K.Paris ph 1 0 1 0 W.Flres 2b 3 0 2 0
M.Trout cf 3 1 1 0 J.Mller pr 1 1 1 2
J.Adams cf 2 1 1 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0
A.Rndon 3b 1 1 0 0 Heyward lf 2 0 0 0
Goodwin ph 2 0 1 2 A.Slter 1b 2 0 1 0
Mrtinez pr 0 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Upton lf 2 1 1 2 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0
Knowles ph 4 0 1 0 Canario rf 2 0 1 0
J.Cstro c 3 1 1 3 Sanchez ss 2 0 0 0
J.Krger c 2 0 0 0 C.Admes ss 2 0 1 0
Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 D.Slano 3b 2 1 1 0
Avl Jr. ss 1 0 1 0 Toribio 3b 2 0 0 0
M.Thiss 1b 2 1 1 2 Brantly c 2 0 1 0
Crletta pr 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0
Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 0 Wstbrok dh 2 0 0 1
L.Rivas pr 2 0 0 0 H.Bshop ph 1 0 0 0
J.Walsh dh 2 1 1 0
G.Mrgan ph 1 0 0 0
F.Trres ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 008 000 020 10
San Francisco 000 010 020 3

LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), Goodwin (1), Upton (1), Simmons (1), Flores (1), Adames (2). HR_Castro (1), Thaiss (1), Miller (1). SB_Fletcher (1). SF_Westbrook (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Angels
Bundy W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Peters 2 1-3 5 1 1 0 1
Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 0
Rhoades 1 2 2 2 0 1
Keller 1 0 0 0 0 0
Giants
Smyly 2 1 0 0 0 2
Menez L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0
Parra 1-3 6 4 4 0 0
Gott 1 1 0 0 1 2
Wolff 1 0 0 0 3 1
Franco 1 0 0 0 0 2
Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cyr 1 3 2 2 1 3
Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Rhoades (Rickard).

WP_Smyly, Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Scott Barry Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:24. A_9,131

