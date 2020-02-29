Angels 10, Giants 3

Angels Giants ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 10 15 10 Totals 33 3 8 3 Fltcher rf 3 0 2 1 Ystzmsk cf 3 0 0 0 K.Mitan 3b 1 1 1 0 Rickard cf 0 1 0 0 K.Paris ph 1 0 1 0 W.Flres 2b 3 0 2 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 0 J.Mller pr 1 1 1 2 J.Adams cf 2 1 1 0 Dckrson lf 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 1 1 0 0 Heyward lf 2 0 0 0 Goodwin ph 2 0 1 2 A.Slter 1b 2 0 1 0 Mrtinez pr 0 0 0 0 Gnzalez 1b 2 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 2 1 1 2 McCrthy rf 2 0 0 0 Knowles ph 4 0 1 0 Canario rf 2 0 1 0 J.Cstro c 3 1 1 3 Sanchez ss 2 0 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0 C.Admes ss 2 0 1 0 Simmons ss 3 1 1 0 D.Slano 3b 2 1 1 0 Avl Jr. ss 1 0 1 0 Toribio 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 2 1 1 2 Brantly c 2 0 1 0 Crletta pr 2 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0 Rengifo 2b 2 1 1 0 Wstbrok dh 2 0 0 1 L.Rivas pr 2 0 0 0 H.Bshop ph 1 0 0 0 J.Walsh dh 2 1 1 0 G.Mrgan ph 1 0 0 0 F.Trres ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 008 000 020 — 10 San Francisco 000 010 020 — 3

LOB_Los Angeles 12, San Francisco 6. 2B_Fletcher (2), Goodwin (1), Upton (1), Simmons (1), Flores (1), Adames (2). HR_Castro (1), Thaiss (1), Miller (1). SB_Fletcher (1). SF_Westbrook (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Angels Bundy W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 Peters 2 1-3 5 1 1 0 1 Mayers 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Quijada 1 1 0 0 1 0 Rhoades 1 2 2 2 0 1 Keller 1 0 0 0 0 0

Giants Smyly 2 1 0 0 0 2 Menez L, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 2 0 Parra 1-3 6 4 4 0 0 Gott 1 1 0 0 1 2 Wolff 1 0 0 0 3 1 Franco 1 0 0 0 0 2 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 2 Cyr 1 3 2 2 1 3 Vizcaino 1 1 0 0 2 2

HBP_by_Rhoades (Rickard).

WP_Smyly, Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker First, Scott Barry Second, Dan Merzel Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:24. A_9,131

