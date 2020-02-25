Angels 7, Reds 3

|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|6
|
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Fltcher 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Frchild lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Jones ph
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Aqino cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Trout cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Brnes lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Adell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|K.Frmer c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Detrich 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Ohtni dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dvidson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Stssi ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blndino 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Upton lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Bell 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Schbler rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Pjols 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|M.Pyton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|J.India 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cstro c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Trhan 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krger pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Grcia ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rdrguez ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|El.Soto ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stphnsn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward rf
|3
|1
|3
|3
|
|Fr.Pena ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrmsllo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|101
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|222
|010
|00x
|—
|7
E_Davidson (1), Blandino (1), Alcantara (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fletcher (1). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Garcia 2 (2), Ward (1).
|Reds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|De Leon L, 0-0
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Lillie
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Smith
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Reyes
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Powers
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pidich
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W, 0-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Suarez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Middleton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bedrosian
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Quijada
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Markel
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_De Leon (Ohtani), Smith (Castro), Ramirez (Aquino).
WP_Lillie, Smith, Bundy.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett First, Jeff Nelson Second, Bruce Dreckman Third, Adrian Johnso.
T_3:10. A_4,187
