Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels 7, Reds 3

February 25, 2020 6:33 pm
 
< a min read
      
Reds Angels
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 34 7 8 6
Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 2 1 1 0
Frchild lf 2 0 0 0 J.Jones ph 3 0 0 0
A.Aqino cf 1 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 1 1 0 0
B.Brnes lf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 3 0 0 0
C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 2 1
K.Frmer c 2 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 2 0 1 0
Detrich 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0
Dvidson 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi ph 1 0 0 0
Blndino 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 1 0 0 0
Br.Bell 2b 1 1 1 0 Mrtinez pr 2 1 0 0
Schbler rf 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 1 2
M.Pyton rf 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 2 1 0 0
J.India 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 1 0 0
B.Trhan 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Krger pr 1 0 0 0
J.Grcia ss 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0
Rdrguez ss 1 0 1 0 El.Soto ss 2 0 0 0
Stphnsn dh 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward rf 3 1 3 3
Fr.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 Hrmsllo pr 1 0 0 0
Cincinnati 000 010 101 3
Los Angeles 222 010 00x 7

E_Davidson (1), Blandino (1), Alcantara (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fletcher (1). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Garcia 2 (2), Ward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Reds
De Leon L, 0-0 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Lillie 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Smith 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 2
Reyes 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2
Powers 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pidich 1 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1
Angels
Bundy W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 1 4
Suarez 2 1 0 0 1 3
Middleton 1 1 1 1 0 1
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 3
Bedrosian 1 1 1 1 0 1
Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1
Markel 1 2 1 0 1 0

HBP_by_De Leon (Ohtani), Smith (Castro), Ramirez (Aquino).

WP_Lillie, Smith, Bundy.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett First, Jeff Nelson Second, Bruce Dreckman Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_3:10. A_4,187

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound