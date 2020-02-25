Angels 7, Reds 3

Reds Angels ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 5 2 Totals 34 7 8 6 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 2 1 1 0 Frchild lf 2 0 0 0 J.Jones ph 3 0 0 0 A.Aqino cf 1 0 0 0 M.Trout cf 1 1 0 0 B.Brnes lf 1 0 0 0 J.Adell cf 3 0 0 0 C.Csali c 2 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 1 2 1 K.Frmer c 2 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 2 0 1 0 Detrich 1b 1 0 0 0 S.Ohtni dh 2 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Stssi ph 1 0 0 0 Blndino 2b 3 0 0 0 J.Upton lf 1 0 0 0 Br.Bell 2b 1 1 1 0 Mrtinez pr 2 1 0 0 Schbler rf 2 0 0 0 A.Pjols 1b 2 0 1 2 M.Pyton rf 2 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 2 1 0 0 J.India 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 2 1 0 0 B.Trhan 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Krger pr 1 0 0 0 J.Grcia ss 3 2 2 2 Simmons ss 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez ss 1 0 1 0 El.Soto ss 2 0 0 0 Stphnsn dh 2 0 0 0 Ta.Ward rf 3 1 3 3 Fr.Pena ph 2 0 0 0 Hrmsllo pr 1 0 0 0

Cincinnati 000 010 101 — 3 Los Angeles 222 010 00x — 7

E_Davidson (1), Blandino (1), Alcantara (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Fletcher (1). 3B_Ward (1). HR_Garcia 2 (2), Ward (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Reds De Leon L, 0-0 2-3 2 2 2 1 2 Lillie 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Smith 1 2-3 1 2 2 1 2 Reyes 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 2 Powers 1 1 0 0 0 1 Pidich 1 0 0 0 0 0 Finnegan 1 0 0 0 0 1

Angels Bundy W, 0-0 2 0 0 0 1 4 Suarez 2 1 0 0 1 3 Middleton 1 1 1 1 0 1 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 3 Bedrosian 1 1 1 1 0 1 Quijada 1 0 0 0 0 1 Markel 1 2 1 0 1 0

HBP_by_De Leon (Ohtani), Smith (Castro), Ramirez (Aquino).

WP_Lillie, Smith, Bundy.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett First, Jeff Nelson Second, Bruce Dreckman Third, Adrian Johnso.

T_3:10. A_4,187

