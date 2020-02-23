Angels 7, Rockies 5

Rockies Angels ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 4 6 4 Totals 33 7 10 5 Da.Dahl cf 2 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 2 1 0 0 Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 2 0 0 0 T.Story ss 2 0 1 0 Simmons ss 1 0 0 0 C.Owngs 2b 1 1 0 0 L.Rivas pr 2 1 0 0 Arenado 3b 1 0 0 1 J.Cstro c 1 1 0 0 C.Wlker 3b 1 1 1 0 Ke.Pina ph 2 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Adell dh 3 0 2 1 Stamets ss 2 1 1 3 J.Krger ph 1 0 0 0 Hlliard rf 3 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 3 1 1 0 Boswell ph 1 0 0 0 Crletta 1b 1 1 1 1 R.Tapia lf 2 0 1 0 Hrmsllo rf 3 0 1 1 Yo.Daza lf 2 0 0 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 0 0 0 Fuentes 1b 3 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 2 0 0 0 A.Trejo 3b 0 0 0 0 Br.Lund lf 1 1 1 1 El.Diaz c 2 1 1 0 J.Jones 2b 3 1 1 0 D.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 El.Soto 2b 1 0 1 0 Mundell dh 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 3 0 2 1 M.Grber ph 1 0 0 0 Avl Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0

Colorado 001 030 001 — 5 Los Angeles 112 010 20x — 7

E_Arenado (1). 2B_Diaz (1), Jones (1), Alcantara (1). 3B_Thaiss (1). HR_Stamets (1), Curletta (1), Lund (1). SB_Adell (1), Hermosillo (1). SF_Arenado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Rockies Hoffman 2 3 2 2 1 3 Castellani 1 1 2 1 3 2 Goudeau 2 3 1 1 0 3 Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1 Harvey 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1

Angels Barria 2 1 0 0 0 1 Mayers 1 2 1 1 1 2 Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0 Milner 1 2 3 3 1 1 Keller 1 0 0 0 1 1 Ball 2 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Castellani, Barria.

Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Ted Barrett Second, Jim Wolf Third, Ryan Addito.

T_. A_

