Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
...

Angels 7, Rockies 5

February 23, 2020 6:36 pm
 
Rockies Angels
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 4 6 4 Totals 33 7 10 5
Da.Dahl cf 2 0 0 0 B.Marsh cf 2 1 0 0
Hampson cf 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez cf 2 0 0 0
T.Story ss 2 0 1 0 Simmons ss 1 0 0 0
C.Owngs 2b 1 1 0 0 L.Rivas pr 2 1 0 0
Arenado 3b 1 0 0 1 J.Cstro c 1 1 0 0
C.Wlker 3b 1 1 1 0 Ke.Pina ph 2 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Adell dh 3 0 2 1
Stamets ss 2 1 1 3 J.Krger ph 1 0 0 0
Hlliard rf 3 0 0 0 M.Thiss 1b 3 1 1 0
Boswell ph 1 0 0 0 Crletta 1b 1 1 1 1
R.Tapia lf 2 0 1 0 Hrmsllo rf 3 0 1 1
Yo.Daza lf 2 0 0 0 G.Mrgan rf 1 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 3 0 0 0 Ta.Ward lf 2 0 0 0
A.Trejo 3b 0 0 0 0 Br.Lund lf 1 1 1 1
El.Diaz c 2 1 1 0 J.Jones 2b 3 1 1 0
D.Nunez ph 1 0 0 0 El.Soto 2b 1 0 1 0
Mundell dh 1 0 0 0 Alcntra 3b 3 0 2 1
M.Grber ph 1 0 0 0 Avl Jr. 3b 1 0 0 0
Colorado 001 030 001 5
Los Angeles 112 010 20x 7

E_Arenado (1). 2B_Diaz (1), Jones (1), Alcantara (1). 3B_Thaiss (1). HR_Stamets (1), Curletta (1), Lund (1). SB_Adell (1), Hermosillo (1). SF_Arenado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Rockies
Hoffman 2 3 2 2 1 3
Castellani 1 1 2 1 3 2
Goudeau 2 3 1 1 0 3
Pazos 1 0 0 0 1 1
Harvey 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 1
Angels
Barria 2 1 0 0 0 1
Mayers 1 2 1 1 1 2
Barnes 1 1 0 0 0 0
Milner 1 2 3 3 1 1
Keller 1 0 0 0 1 1
Ball 2 0 0 0 2 1

WP_Castellani, Barria.

Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Ted Barrett Second, Jim Wolf Third, Ryan Addito.

T_. A_

