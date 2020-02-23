Angels 7, Rockies 5

|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|5
|
|Da.Dahl cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hampson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mrtinez cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Simmons ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|L.Rivas pr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Cstro c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlker 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ke.Pina ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Adell dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Stamets ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|J.Krger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Thiss 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Boswell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crletta 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrmsllo rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Mrgan rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ta.Ward lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Trejo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Lund lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|El.Diaz c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Jones 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|D.Nunez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|El.Soto 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mundell dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcntra 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|M.Grber ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avl Jr. 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|001
|030
|001
|—
|5
|Los Angeles
|112
|010
|20x
|—
|7
E_Arenado (1). 2B_Diaz (1), Jones (1), Alcantara (1). 3B_Thaiss (1). HR_Stamets (1), Curletta (1), Lund (1). SB_Adell (1), Hermosillo (1). SF_Arenado (1).
|Rockies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoffman
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Castellani
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Goudeau
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pazos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Harvey
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Angels
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Barria
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayers
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Barnes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Keller
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ball
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
WP_Castellani, Barria.
Umpires_Home, Ben May First, Ted Barrett Second, Jim Wolf Third, Ryan Addito.
T_. A_
