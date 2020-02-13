Listen Live Sports

Anosike leads Sacred Heart over Bryant 74-65

February 13, 2020 8:17 pm
 
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — E.J. Anosike recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds to carry Sacred Heart to a 74-65 win over Bryant on Thursday night.

Aaron Clarke had 17 points for Sacred Heart (15-11, 8-5 Northeast Conference). Zach Pfaffenberger added 12 points, and Jare’l Spellman had 11 points. Koreem Ozier, whose 15 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Pioneers, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11). Anosike secured his 14th double-double.

The Pioneers trailed 37-29 at the break but went on a 14-5 run midway through the second half to get within 48-45. Sacred Heart sealed it with six straight free throws in the final 23 seconds.

Michael Green III scored a season-high 22 points for the Bulldogs (12-13, 4-8). Adam Grant added 10 points, and Patrick Harding had eight points and 15 rebounds.

Sacred Heart plays Long Island-Brooklyn on the road on Saturday. Bryant plays Central Connecticut on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

