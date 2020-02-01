Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP NFL Coach of the Year

February 1, 2020 5:44 pm
 
1 min read
      

The NFL Coach of the Year named by The Associated Press which is selected by a nationwide panel of the media:

2019 — John Harbaugh, Baltimore

2018 — Matt Nagy, Chicago

2017 — Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

2016 — Jason Garrett, Dallas

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

2015 — Ron Rivera, Carolina

2014 — Bruce Arians, Arizona

2013 — Ron Rivera, Carolina

2012 — x-Bruce Arians, Indianapolis

2011 — Jim Harbaugh, San Francisco

2010 — Bill Belichick, New England

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

2009 — Marvin Lewis, Cincinnati

2008 — Mike Smith, Atlanta

2007 — Bill Belichick, New England

2006 — Sean Payton, New Orleans

2005 — Lovie Smith, Chicago

2004 — Marty Schottenheimer, San Diego

2003 — Bill Belichick, New England

2002 — Andy Reid, Philadelphia

2001 — Dick Jauron, Chicago

2000 — Jim Haslett, New Orleans

1999 — Dick Vermeil, St. Louis

1998 — Dan Reeves, Atlanta

1997 — Jim Fassel, New York Giants

1996 — Dom Capers, Carolina

1995 — Ray Rhodes, Philadelphia

1994 — Bill Parcells, New England

1993 — Dan Reeves, New York Giants

1992 — Bill Cowher, Pittsburgh

1991 — Wayne Fontes, Detroit

1990 — Jimmy Johnson, Dallas

1989 — Lindy Infante, Green Bay

1988 — Mike Ditka, Chicago

1987 — Jim Mora, New Orleans

1986 — Bill Parcells, New York Giants

1985 — Mike Ditka, Chicago

1984 — Chuck Knox, Seattle

1983 — Joe Gibbs, Washington

1982 — Joe Gibbs, Washington

1981 — Bill Walsh, San Francisco

1980 — Chuck Knox, Buffalo

1979 — Jack Pardee, Washington

1978 — Jack Patera, Seattle

1977 — Red Miller, Denver

1976 — Forrest Gregg, Cleveland

1975 — Ted Marchibroda, Baltimore

1974 — Don Coryell, St. Louis

1973 — Chuck Knox, Los Angeles

1972 — Don Shula, Miami

1971 — George Allen, Washington

1970 — Paul Brown, Cincinnati

1969 — Bud Grant, Minnesota

1968 — Don Shula, Baltimore

1967 — George Allen, Los Angeles, and Don Shula, Baltimore

1966 — Tom Landry, Dallas

1965 — George Halas, Chicago

1964 — Don Shula, Baltimore

1963 — George Halas, Chicago

1962 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1961 — Allie Sherman, New York Giants

1960 — Buck Shaw, Philadelphia

1959 — Vince Lombardi, Green Bay

1958 — Weeb Ewbank, Baltimore

1957 — George Wilson, Detroit

x-served as interim coach for 12 games

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax