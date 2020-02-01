AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

MIAMI (AP) — The voting for the 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee 16 Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 15 Darren Waller, TE, Oakland 8 Travis Frederick, C, Dallas 6 Teddy Bridgewater, QB, New Orleans 1 Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota 1 Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia 1 Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 1 Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams 1

