Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

February 1, 2020 5:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

MIAMI (AP) — Voting for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England 21
Chandler Jones, Edge, Arizona 14
T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh s 10
Shaq Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay 2
Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota 1
Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo 1
Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Solider reunites with children at Conn. National Guard facility

Today in History

1913: 16th Amendment authorizes Congress to collect income tax