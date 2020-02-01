AP NFL Defensive Player Voting

MIAMI (AP) — Voting for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:
|Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England
|21
|Chandler Jones, Edge, Arizona
|14
|T.J. Watt, Edge, Pittsburgh s
|10
|Shaq Barrett, LB, Tampa Bay
|2
|Danielle Hunter, Edge, Minnesota
|1
|Tre’Davious White, CB, Buffalo
|1
|Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles
|1
