MIAMI (AP) — Voting for the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of the media:

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans 19 Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore 17 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina 12 Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle 1 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City 1

