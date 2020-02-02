Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: Chiefs rally late, stun 49ers in Super Bowl

February 2, 2020 11:48 pm
 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, including a go-ahead 5-yard pass to Damien Williams that survived a replay challenge after Williams tip-toed into the end zone.

Mahomes was voted MVP, and coach Andy Reid got his first Super Bowl championship after 21 seasons as a head coach.

It was another heartbreaker for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan. He was the offensive coordinator for Atlanta when the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl three years ago. This time, he was the head coach for a team that let go a 20-10 lead in the final 15 minutes.

More AP Super Bowl: https://apnews.com/SuperBowl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

