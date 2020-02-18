Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

AP Source: Greg Olsen agrees to 1-year deal with Seahawks

February 18, 2020 7:01 pm
 
1 min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.

Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Olsen had 52 catches for 697 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Panthers.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Olsen chose the Seahawks after visiting with the Buffalo Bills and former coach Ron Rivera, now with the Washington Redskins. Olsen has also been weighing a future in television broadcasting.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

A two-time finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Olsen was one of the most popular players on the Panthers for the better part of the last decade. Olsen made it clear late last season he wasn’t willing to stick around for a rebuild because he wanted to win a Super Bowl.

The Seahawks finished 11-5 last season.

ESPN was first to report the news.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department